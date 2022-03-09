FY2023 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Reduced by Analyst

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.