FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lifted by Wedbush

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $290.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.