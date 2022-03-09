Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.52. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.