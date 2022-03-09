Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,421 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $72,021,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,139,000 after buying an additional 1,042,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 74,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.