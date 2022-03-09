Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 490,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.