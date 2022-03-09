Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

