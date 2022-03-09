Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.18. 523,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.04 and a 200 day moving average of $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

