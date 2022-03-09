Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

