Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

