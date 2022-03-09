Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 28,571 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

