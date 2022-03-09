Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

