Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,426 shares of company stock worth $482,615. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.