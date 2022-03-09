Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 156,035 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,035 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

