GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 2,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

GCMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

