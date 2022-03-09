Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

GEMD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 44.45 ($0.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £62.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.59. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

