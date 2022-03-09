General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 321,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,232. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

