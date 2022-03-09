Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.58. 13,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 819,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

