Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.90

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 1367302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several research firms recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,856,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 780,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

