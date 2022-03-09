Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.24

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans.

