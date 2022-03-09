Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,974 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impel NeuroPharma were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPL opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

