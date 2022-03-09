Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,893 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

