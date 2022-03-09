Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,126 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 322,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.