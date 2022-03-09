Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,658 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

