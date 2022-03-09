Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,464 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 27.3% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 221,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CI Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.