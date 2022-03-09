Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LABP shares. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 192,194 shares of company stock valued at $993,372 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

