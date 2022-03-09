Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.17. Gevo shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 150,169 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEVO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market cap of $860.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,063,897 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

