Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,377. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

