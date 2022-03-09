Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gilead Sciences traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 411973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

