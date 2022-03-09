Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

