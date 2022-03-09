Gleason Group Inc. Buys 13,822 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 500,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.54. The company had a trading volume of 459,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

