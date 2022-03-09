Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. 3,327,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.79 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

