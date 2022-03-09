Gleason Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. 110,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.90 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

