Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Trading Down 4.5%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. 58,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 21,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

