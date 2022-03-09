Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,755,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%.

