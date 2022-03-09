Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CATH opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4,608.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 328,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,691,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,695,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,386,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000.

