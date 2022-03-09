Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

