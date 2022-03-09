Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.99 on Monday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

