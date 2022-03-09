Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by 86.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 921,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

