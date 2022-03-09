Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

