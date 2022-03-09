Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

CLSD stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Clearside Biomedical Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.