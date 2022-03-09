Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

