Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $270,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $332.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

