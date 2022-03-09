Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iBio were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iBio by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 914,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 357,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iBio during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -5.43. iBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of iBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

