Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,476 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

