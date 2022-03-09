Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00.

ON24 stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $602.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 453,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

