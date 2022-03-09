Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01.
