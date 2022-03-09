Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

