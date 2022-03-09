Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 976507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several research firms have commented on GRAB. HSBC started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Get Grab alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.