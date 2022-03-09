Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $959.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 959 ($12.57) and last traded at GBX 967 ($12.67), with a volume of 82726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,001 ($13.12).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.23) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,232.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

