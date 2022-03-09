Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($5.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

GRI stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.67) on Tuesday. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £303 ($397.01).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

